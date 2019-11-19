Johnstown police say a suspect in a Monday morning robbery is now in custody.
Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller said authorities will file charges against Michael Hall for a robbery that occurred at 1st Summit Bank on Main Street in downtown Johnstown around 10:15 a.m.
Following the robbery, the bank closed and police initiated a search for a man with a beard and a scar on his face who was wearing a hoodie.
Johnstown police also released a photograph of the suspect, whom they said left out of the back door of the bank and fled in an unknown direction.
This isn’t the first time Hall has faced robbery charges, Johnstown police confirmed.
Hall, 31, was charged in May 2015 for robbing the First National Bank on Central Avenue in Moxham and getting away with more than $2,600.
In that incident, police said Hall entered the bank under the pretext of opening a checking account, but then gave the teller a note that read: “I have a gun give me 500 now. I will kill you and everyone in here.”
In 2017, Judge David Tulowitzki ordered Hall to serve 18 to 36 months in the Cambria County Prison and receive automatic parole the same day as his scheduled graduation from Peniel Drug & Alcohol Treatment Center.
Hall has a pending case in the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas stemming from a February incident that resulted in charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, retail theft and receiving stolen property.
He also has an active case related to retail theft, receiving stolen property and theft charges filed in July.
His preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for Dec. 4 in front of District Judge Susan Gindlesperger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.