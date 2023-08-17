St. Patrick School's Class of 1968 will hold its 55th reunion Sept. 2 at Sunnehanna Country Club, 1000 Sunnehanna Drive, Westmont.
To register or for more information, call 814-659-9120.
Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 62F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 62F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: August 17, 2023 @ 11:08 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.