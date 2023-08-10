JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Serbian fare will be on the menu at this festival.
St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church will hold its Taste of Serbia event from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday in the church hall, 1001 St. Clair Road, Johnstown.
“We want to spread the love of our Serbian culture and Serbian food in this area, where it was such a huge melting pot of all the Eastern Europeans,” said Suzette Gardenhour, a festival volunteer.
“We want to continue to do that as the number of people in this area have declined so greatly, and the older people who were a big part of what Johnstown is are gone, so we’re the next generation to keep this going.”
The menu includes lamb sandwiches, sarma (stuffed cabbage), grah i kupus (beans and sauerkraut soup), cevapi (grilled pork and beef sausage), coleslaw, Serbian beans, Serbian salad, pogacha (Serbian bread), palacinka (crepe-like pancake), baklava, nutroll and torte (Serbian cakes).
Gardenhour said the lamb sandwiches and cevapi are big hits at local events such as the 1st Summit Bank Johnstown PolkaFest and the Johnstown Slavic Festival.
“Everybody wants lamb; it’s the best in the area,” Gardenhour said.
Outside, under the tent, Radost, of McKeesport, Allegheny County, will entertain from 1 to 5 p.m. with Serbian folk music.
“This is a four-piece orchestra with string instruments,” Gardenhour said. “They’ve been together for years, and they love coming to Johnstown and they love the people of Johnstown.”
In addition, there will be church and Serbian heritage memorabilia on display.
Gardenhour said church members have been preparing and making food for the festival for months.
“We hope people get to experience our heritage and the love that we have for continuing on our Serbian heritage,” Gardenhour said. “We want people to feel a part of our church community for a day.”
The festival is eat-in or take-out.
Proceeds will benefit church operating costs.
Cash or credit cards will be accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.