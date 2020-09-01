St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church will hold its Theme Basket Boutique from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, 2 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in the church hall, 203 St. Henry St., Nicktown.
Chances also will be available on a colored pencil drawing of a wolf, two wooden camp chairs or $200 worth of gift cards.
Chances are $5 each and you mark only the item you want to win.
Winners will be notified by phone.
COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.
