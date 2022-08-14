JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Event attendees at St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church were able to get a helping of Serbian culture with Saturday's Taste of Serbia event.
The happening featured food, music along with a cultural display.
Members of the church say that a similar event was held this past year, but it was takeout only due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Ed Zeglin, of Davidsville, said that he and his wife attended the event for something to do. He added that the couple enjoys going to different types of ethnic festivals in the area. Zeglin said he enjoyed a lamb sandwich Saturday.
“The food is good and we’re enjoying it,” he said of the festival.
Suzette Gardenhour said the crowd had been steady for the food the church has to offer.
“Everybody seems to enjoy all the ethnic food, and we’ve got a great menu,” she said.
Richard Gardenhour said that people are coming for items that they may not be able to get elsewhere.
“They want lamb. They want something. Stuff that they can't make themselves or they don't want to, you know, and we offer that,” he said. “And that's the kind of things that are important to everybody that they really enjoy.”
Suzette Gardenhour added that attendees also look for cooking that they grew up with.
“I think people, a lot of people, especially that are originally from the area don't have an opportunity to do this and they don't make it at all,” she said. “And I think it's very reminiscent of their bubbas – your grandparents – making these things and it's things that they don't make themselves because it's very time-consuming. It's very, you know, we've been cooking for a couple months.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.