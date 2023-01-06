JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Yule Log was blessed and set aflame Friday night amid a gathering of about 100 people celebrating a Christmas vigil at St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church in Westmont.
Following the Julian calendar, some Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas 13 days later than those who use the Gregorian calendar.
The lighting of the Yule Log is a symbol for Jesus, who the church’s nearly 1,700-year-old creed professes as “light of light, true God of true God ... one of essence with the Father,” and who became human so that humans could become sons and daughters of the Father, said the Rev. Dragan Vukovic.
“It’s a night of great joy,” said choir member Donna Zimmerman. “God came to earth as a man to be with us because he loved us. It’s overwhelming.”
Vukovic, who moved to the parish at 1001 St. Clair Road from Serbia with his family about three years ago, led a vigil followed by the blessing of the Yule Log.
Congregants sang hymns around the fire, and after the ceremony they enjoyed food and drink, including a Serbian plum brandy called slivovitz, in the church hall.
Although the church was filled on Friday, the 116-year-old parish has a dwindling congregation. Zimmerman said that’s partly a factor of general population decline of the area – her three children have moved out of state, she said.
However, the small parish keeps Serbian traditions alive, including the culture’s food and folk dance, Zimmerman said. In addition, she said the church’s fish fries at Lent are a staple for the area.
“There aren’t many of us, but we are very active,” she said.
“We sing, cook, eat, celebrate each other.”
Eastern Orthodox Christianity as well as Roman Catholicism can trace their roots back to Jesus’ apostles, Vukovic said. Those main Christian churches were once one, before the Great Schism split them into two divisions.
Each country where Orthodox Christianity was spread has a patriarch.
Currently there are nine Orthodox patriarch jurisdictions: Constantinople, Alexandria, Antioch, Jerusalem, Moscow, Georgia, Serbia, Romania and Bulgaria.
“We pray for peace through the whole world,” Vukovic said of the Christmas vigil. “We pray for everyone.”
