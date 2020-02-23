St. Michael American Legion Auxiliary is sponsoring its Hometown Hero Banner project for the Forest Hills area.
The mission is to honor and recognize Forest Hills area servicemen and women and their families who have served or given their lives for the country in the United States Armed Forces.
Banners will be hung along Locust Street from Memorial Day through Veterans Day.
Banners will be limited to the first 50 applicants for 2020, with 50 more becoming available in 2021.
Applications are available at the legion, 966 Locust St., St. Michael.
Information: FHhometownheroes@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.