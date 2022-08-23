JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – St. Matthew’s Anglican Church will hold a basket bash on Sept. 23 and 24 in the church hall at St. Therese of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 536 Decker Ave., Johnstown.
From 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 23, guests can walk through and view the baskets. There is no admittance fee and basket tickets will be available for purchase.
Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 24. A spaghetti dinner will be served beginning at 1 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and include the dinner and a sheet of tickets.
More than 120 baskets and prizes will be awarded. Winners do not need to be present.
Information: 814-244-3863.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.