Feast from the East is back.
FEAST – feeding everyone a savory taste – is an annual Middle Eastern food sale that caters to meat lovers, vegetarians and vegans. The event is hosted by St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church in Westmont.
Customers may pre-order traditional delights, such as meat, spinach, and spinach with feta pies. These popular sellers are versatile foods, St. Mary Pastor Fr. Don Shadid said.
“The pies are good for lunch or dinner,” Shadid said. “They also can be eaten cold or hot.”
Despite the ongoing pandemic, he’s thankful the fundraiser isn’t a wash. The proceeds benefit the church's soup ministry and other needs.
Though pick-up orders are curbside only, Shadid said he’s excited to see familiar people and new faces take his Middle Eastern roots to their homes.
“By receiving Middle Eastern family traditions,” he said, “it is the customers’ way of saying, ‘I love you.’"
Grape leaves
Another favorite is grape leaves and kibbee.
“A spoonful of plain yogurt is optional on top,” said Shadid’s wife, Janet.
In Arabic, grape leaves are called “paper of grapes,” said Shadid’s son, Chris.
Grape leaves with lentils and rice is also available.
“Hummus (a chickpea dip) is well-known in America,” Chris Shadid said. “Unlike hummus, grape leaves are ethnic food you can’t get in the grocery store.”
For parishioner Preston Hauger, the grape leaves remind him of pigs in a blanket.
“Both are rolled and stuffed with meat and rice,” he said.
Hauger said he was apprehensive about Middle Eastern food. Being of German descent, he grew up with potato salad and sausage and sauerkraut.
“German flavors are reserved, like its people,” Hauger said. “Middle Eastern food is more pronounced in spice and sweetness.”
The Somerset resident said he loves kibbee, a spiced hamburger.
“Kibbee reminds me of meatloaf. I don’t eat it with ketchup,” Hauger says, “I eat it hot, with plain sour cream on top.”
'Hospitality food'
To Shadid, of Lebanese descent, Middle Eastern food is “hospitality food.”
He said: “It is not processed. It must be hand-made.
“By hand, it’s a labor of love."
In Middle Eastern households, “the kindest thing you can do for visitors is feed them,” he said.
The Syrian bread takes Shadid back to his grandmother’s kitchen.
“She would pull the bread out of the oven,” he said, “and spread butter and sugar on top.”
Grandparents of small grandchildren may appreciate spring cheese – especially if their grandchildren like to “pull apart cheesy food,” Janet said.
“It’s similar to breaded mozzarella sticks."
People on a low-sodium diet can enjoy the string cheese. While the cheese contains salt, Shadid suggests “rinsing the cheese off with cold water.”
