JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With supply down and demand steadily increasing year after year, the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Pet Food Pantry is again asking for the community’s assistance with donations.
“This past year the donations have been quite down and with things as it is at the moment we’re getting more and more people,” pantry coordinator Cynthia Greig said.
She added that individuals are now traveling to the 335 Locust St. location from further away than usual.
Donations of dry cat and dog food, as well as cans of food and treats, can be dropped off at the church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Monetary contributions can also be mailed to the Locust Street address.
By handing out food to those in need, it saves pet owners from having to give up their animals, Greig said.
“This really helps,” she said.
The next distributions are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8.
Greig said at that time more information on future food giveaways will be held.
