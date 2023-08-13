JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown, will hold a barbecue pulled pork take-out picnic lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 26.
Each lunch will consist of a barbecue pulled pork sandwich, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and two cookies. A vegetarian option is available, but must be requested when placing order.
Cost per meal is $10.
Orders must be placed in advance by 5 p.m. Aug. 25.
To order, call 814-535-6797 or email stmarks@atlanticbbn.net.
