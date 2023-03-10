St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown, is taking orders for ham loaves through ThursdayMarch 16.
Ham loaves are for sale frozen with glazing sauce and baking instructions included.
A one-pound loaf is $9. A two-pound loaf is $17.
Pre-ordered loaves will be available for pickup at the church office after April 3.
Proceeds from the sale benefit ECW Ministries and St. Mark's Church.
To place an order and schedule a pick up time, call 814-535-6797.
