In-person worship is set to resume at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Sunday, according to a release from the Rev. Nancy L. Threadgill.
Services at the 335 Locust St. location in downtown Johnstown will begin at 10 a.m. and a Zoom option will be available.
Anyone interested in the Zoom service is asked to contact Threadgill at revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbb.net prior to Sunday to receive the meeting login code.
The initial gathering will be “morning prayer” and though music will be provided by the pipe organ or piano, singing will not be permitted. One month later, the Holy Eucharist services will take place.
Parishioners will be asked to wear a mask and enter through the courtyard door – this entrance is wheelchair accessible.
Social distancing is necessary inside and outside of the church.
Family groups who live together are permitted to enter, exit and sit together during the service.
Hand sanitizer will be available along with paper bulletins.
Pledges and other donations can be dropped into the wooden box in the hallway leading into the Nave.
All attendees are asked to refrain from touching anyone else and not congregate in the courtyard or parking lot following the service.
The St. Mark’s Reopening Plan, which was approved by the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh, is available on the church website, www.saintmarksjohnstown.com, and on Facebook.
