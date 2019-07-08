The Community Common Prayer Service, “Christmas in July” will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 21 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown.
The church will be decorated for Christmas. The service will remember the joy, anticipation and hope that the coming of the Christ child brings into our lives.
It will feature holiday music, and have prayers and readings to ask God to bless the surrounding areas, the state, the nation and the world.
Refreshments will be served following the service.
There is no fee to attend.
Information: 814-535-6797.
