Lenten lunches will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18, March 25 and April 1 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., Johnstown.
The March 18 menu includes chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, vegetable, beverage, salad and dessert.
The March 25 menu includes Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable, beverage, salad and dessert.
The April 1 menu includes ham loaf, scalloped potatoes, vegetable, beverage, salad and dessert.
Cost is $9. Takeout is available.
Information: 814-535-6797.
