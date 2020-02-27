A Celtic prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 15 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., Johnstown.
The service is drawn from the ancient liturgical traditions of Iona (Scotland) and Northumbria (England). It combines meditative silence, simplicity of utterance and faithful commitment to care for the earth. By design the service is contemplative, lively and haunting. The prayers are earthy, holy and inclusive.
The service is intended for worshipers from all faith communities, as well as those with little or no religious background.
Refreshments will be available after the service.
Information: 814-535-6797 or revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net.
