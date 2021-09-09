A Taize service will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown.
The candlelit service of simple tunes, repeated chants and prayers was first developed in 1940 by the Taize ecumenical monastic community of Saone-et-Loire, Burgundy, France.
Those attending are asked to wear a mask and social distance. The service is free and open to the public.
Information: 814-535-6797 or www.saintmarksjohnstown.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.