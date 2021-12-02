Advent Quiet Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown.
Quiet Day is a period of respite when time is set aside to be quiet, spend some time with God and refresh your spirit for the days ahead.
Those attending are asked to wear masks.
To participate via Zoom, call 814-535-6797 or email revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net. A complete schedule can be found at www.saintmarksjohnstown.com.
