JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Advent Quiet Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown.
Quiet Day is a period of respite when time is set aside to be quiet, spend some time with God and refresh your spirit for the days ahead.
In addition, a Blue Christmas Service will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at the church. The service offers an opportunity for remembrance, reflection, prayer and spiritual healing.
To participate via Zoom, call 814-535-6797 or email revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net.
Information: www.saintmarksjohnstown.com.
