St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will hold take-out dinners from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 27 and April 10 at its parish hall, 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown.
The menus vary each week and are as follows:
• Saturday: Ham loaf, scalloped potatoes, corn and dessert.
• March 27: Swiss steak, whipped potatoes, green beans and dessert.
• April 10: Chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes and gravy, strawberry spinach salad and dessert.
Cost is $9 per meal.
Proceeds sale benefit ECW Ministries.
To order, call 814-535-6797 or email stmarks@atlanticbbn.net.
