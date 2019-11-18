As the holiday season approaches, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Johnstown is seeking donations for its pet food pantry at a time of year when supplies are limited.
Last month, the pet food pantry served 30 new families, said Cynthia Greig, pantry coordinator. Each distribution event typically feeds pets of nearly 200 families.
The church’s animal welfare ministry was started about five years ago, and supplies always run low around the holidays.
During the past two months of the year, Greig said animals usually get forgotten, with families using funds for gifts and other expenses instead of pet supplies.
“The pets seem to come last,” she said.
Although distribution days are usually Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Greig said the pet food pantry will be open to families in need from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 3 and 4 at the church, 335 Locust St., Johnstown.
Since its inception, the pantry has helped to feed cats, dogs, guinea pigs, ferrets, rabbits and other pets in Cambria and Somerset counties.
Aside from monetary donations, dry and canned dog and cat food are needed most, Greig said.
Monetary donations designated for the animal welfare ministry can be dropped off at St. Mark’s or mailed to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., Johnstown, Pa. 15901.
Food donations also are accepted at the church office.
For more information, call Greig at 814-255-2504 or St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at 814-535-6797.
