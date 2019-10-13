St. Mark’s Episcopal Church hold an interfaith healing service at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the church, 335 Locust St. in downtown Johnstown.
A healing service is a time when individuals pray for, lay hands on, and anoint with oil people who are in the midst of struggle, asking and trusting God to bring healing.
With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, those battling the disease or other types of cancer are invited to participate.
Refreshments will be served in the parish hall following the service.
The service is open to the public.
Information: 814-535-6797.
