Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a white couple who gained national attention when video and photographic images of them pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protestors in St. Louis went viral, paid a low-key, unpublicized visit to Cambria County this week.
They were the featured guests at a meet-and-greet hosted by a prominent local Republican on Tuesday.
“She has family ties here,” Cambria County Republican Party Chairwoman Jackie Kulback said. “They happened to be in the area and called to see if we could get some people together, because they wanted to tell their side of the story.”
Kulback said almost 100 people attended the event that was not announced outside of a close Republican circle in order to avoid protests.
“The reason that we didn’t open it up is because it was for a private event,” Kulback said.
“The goal was just to give the McCloskeys the opportunity to share with the concerned citizens in our area, so that they could understand what plight the McCloskeys went through.”
On June 28, BLM marchers entered Portland Place – a private, gated community where the McCloskeys live – on their way to the residence of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson to demand her resignation. Krewson publicly read letters from citizens who asked to defund the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, mentioning the names and – in some cases – addresses of the writers during a livestream.
The McCloskeys came out of their mansion almost immediately after the marchers passed through the gate. A verbal altercation ensued.
It is still unclear whether any protesters came directly onto the McCloskeys’ property, although nine individuals were later cited for trespassing.
The affluent Portland Place community is blocked on both ends with gates and marked with “No Trespassing” and “Private Street” signs.
“It was a very, very frightening experience,” Mark McCloskey, a personal injury attorney, told Fox News.
“As soon as I said the words ‘private property,’ it seemed to enrage them. As if that phrase ‘private property’ was a fire for them. I ran in, got my rifle. I started standing on the wing of the patio saying, ‘Private property! Get out! Get out of here!’ They kept pouring in. That seemed to make them want to come forward.”
Kulback said the McCloskeys told a version of the story at the gathering that included them calling 911 and being informed that no police help would be arriving.
The McCloskeys have said they feared for their lives.
“It was like the storming of the Bastille – the gate came down and a large crowd of angry, aggressive people poured through,” Mark McCloskey said, as quoted at KMOV.com, the website for a CBS-affiliated television station in St. Louis. “I was terrified that we’d be murdered within seconds. Our house would be burned down, our pets would be killed.”
But, in the same article, Mark McCloskey acknowledged that, “Uh, the threats happened probably after we got the guns.”
The McCloskeys have been embraced by conservatives.
They spoke at the Republican National Convention in August.
They have been charged with one felony count apiece for unlawful use of a weapon, which includes when an individual “exhibits, in the presence of one or more persons, any weapon readily capable of lethal use in an angry or threatening manner,” according to Missouri statute.
“It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner at those participating in nonviolent protest, and while we are fortunate this situation did not escalate into deadly force, this type of conduct is unacceptable in St. Louis,” St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner said in an official statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.