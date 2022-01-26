St. Francis University has announced the newest addition to its doctoral degree offerings – an executive doctor of education degree in organizational leadership.
The program will be available through the Loretto university’s Francis Worldwide School of Continuing Studies and will primarily be delivered online, according to a release from the university. However, an extended weekend residency once per semester at the Curry Innovation Center in Altoona is necessary.
“We are excited to begin educating the next generation of ethical and strategic leaders,” said Tricia McFadden, the dean of the Francis Worldwide School of Continuing Studies and the executive doctor of education program director. “Our students will learn to orchestrate organizational change and grow their leadership skills in the business, education, health care, nonprofit and public service fields.”
The curriculum is designed for working professionals who want to study online, but enjoy “the synergy of in-person collaboration made possible by the residency feature,” the release said.
After earning the doctorate, graduates will be equipped to apply advanced management practices to their communities and organizations by focusing on innovation, ethics, leadership, organizational development and strategic decision making.
Application for the first cohort is open. The program, which will begin this fall, is designed for ambitious individuals ready to implement strategies that improve workplace culture and leadership, university officials said.
For more information, visit francis.edu/EdD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.