St. Francis University staff has developed a summer seminar at the university’s international location in Ambialet, France, to encourage health professionals to explore perspectives on providing specialized care to patients during the end of life.
The seminar will offer participants ways to comprehend the healing power of meeting death gently, with forethought and preparation, according to Dr. Rosemary Bertocci, professor and department chair of philosophy and religious studies at the university.
Bertocci and Francis Rohlf will present to and engage participants in numerous topics, including normalizing and humanizing death and the dying process, developing communication strategies for palliative care, patient preferences and family dynamics in end of life care and applying the principle of proportionality and double effect to quality of life issues.
The summer session will take place next summer.
For more information, visit www.francis.edu/EOLCS.
