The latest lecture in the St. Francis University TOR Franciscan Endowment series, “An Im-perfect Storm: Catholicism and Democracy in Times of Political and Ecclesial Division,” will be broadcast on Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Massimo Faggioli, professor of theology and religious studies at Villanova University, will be the keynote speaker for the free virtual webinar and the event is open to the public.
Anyone interested in attending is asked to pre-register at www.francis.edu/imperfectstorm to get a link to log-in.
During the event, the intersection of faith and culture will be explored including identity politics and religious freedom.
