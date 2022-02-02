LORETTO, Pa. – St. Francis University will host the Pennsylvania Statistics Poster Competition electronically this year.
The contest is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Entries will be judged in four categories based on grade level: K-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12.
Cash prizes and certificates for first through fourth places will be available in each category, along with honorable mentions. Winning posters will be submitted to the National Statistics Poster Competition.
Posters must be submitted by midnight on March 11 and judging will take place later that month.
For more information and to register, visit francis.edu/PAStatPoster.
