LORETTO, Pa. – Special Olympics Pennsylvania will hold its central spring section Sunday at St. Francis University in Loretto.
The games will feature more than 300 athletes who will compete in aquatics, athletics, basketball, golf and tennis.
Athletes will be competing for a chance to quality for the summer games that will be held in June at Penn State University.
The sectional will kick off with opening ceremonies in the DeGol Arena from 9 to 9:30 a.m., with competitions beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing through 4 p.m.
Competitions take place at the university, except for athletics and tennis, which will be held at Central Cambria High School and Ebensburg Tennis Center.
Awards will be ongoing throughout the day.
Information: www.specialolympicspa.org.
