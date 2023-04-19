LORETTO, Pa. – The 41st annual Red Mass/Law Day, hosted by St. Francis University, will be held at 10:30 a.m. April 28 at the Loretto campus.
The Most Rev. Mark L. Bartchak, bishop of the Altoona-
Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese, will be the celebrant, and Father Jonathan St. Andre, TOR, will deliver the homily.
During the Law Day lunch, Noel J. Francisco, the 47th Solicitor General of the United States, will deliver the keynote address.
Mass will be held in the Immaculate Conception Chapel and the meal will be served at the John F. Kennedy Student Center.
Area judges, lawyers, law enforcement officials and area residents of all faiths are invited to participate.
To register or for more information, contact LeeAnn Weslager at 814-472-3001 or lweslager@francis.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.