LORETTO – When a car accident paralyzed Barb Zablotney at age 21, she remembers physical and occupational therapists who repeatedly told her that her spinal cord injury would prevent her from ever walking again.
"I felt like I was a science experience to them or something," she said. "If you don't care about the patients, I question why you're in the profession."
Zablotney shared her story and her advice to St. Francis University students in the physical and occupational therapy departments on Thursday afternoon.
Her talk was followed by skills labs in the university's newly built Health Sciences Experiential Learning Commons focused on transporting patients in wheelchairs and providing home care in locations with little to no accessibility.
Zablotney, a Windber resident, is a former Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania and is now state coordinator for the organization.
Her advice to students was to realize each patient will react to their injuries differently and that mental recovery is part of the physical healing from a traumatic injury.
"Remember that these people are not their diagnosis," she said.
Becoming part of Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania has changed Zablotney's life and allowed her to advocate for herself and other people with disabilities.
"You have to learn to advocate for yourself when you have a disability," she said. "The whole point is bringing awareness and education to it."
Zablotney has spent time with officials from the city of Johnstown and Cambria County to bring awareness to local accessibility issues and told students how she handles strangers who often offer help she doesn't need.
"I don't believe people are doing it intentionally, I believe it's a lack of understanding about it," said Zablotney, who is routinely asked if she needs help in or out of her vehicle, among other tasks she's capable of. "But helpful ignorance is still ignorance."
Zablotney's rule of thumb is to think about whether help with a task would be offered to a person without a physical disability.
This is the second consecutive year Zablotney has visited St. Francis University to interact with physical and occupational therapy students.
"Our students last year loved the event, so we wanted to bring her back," said Nikki Imhoff, assistant professor of physical therapy. "She provides what our textbooks can't – that human experience."
Dr. Lorie Rowles, associate professor of occupational therapy, said Zablotney's visit and the skills labs that follow also provide context for students from how they use equipment and the reason for those processes.
Zablotney's story also makes students aware of the psychosocial aspect of recovering from a traumatic injury, Rowles said.
"You really need to meet the client where they're at with the mental aspect of things," she said.
