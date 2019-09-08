St. Francis University’s Upward Bound program is accepting applications from ninth and 10th grade students attending public schools in Cambria County.
Upward Bound is designed to help students prepare for and pursue a college degree after high school graduation.
The program is provided at no cost to participants and offers a variety of academic, career, cultural and social development activities.
Additional academic year activities include college visits, SAT cram sessions, FAFSA completion nights and college fairs. In addition to SAT and college application fee waivers, staff provide students with assistance completing college and scholarship applications.
Participants live on St. Francis University’s campus for six weeks, attending academic classes in math, lab sciences, literature, foreign languages and social sciences.
To qualify for the program, students must come from a family with a modest income or from a family in which neither parent has a bachelor’s degree.
To learn more about the program or request an application, contact Anne Heinzeroth, Upward Bound director, at upward bound@francis.edu or 814-472-3023 or 800-457-6300.
