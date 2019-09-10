St. Francis University’s Nursing BSN program recently tied for first place in a ranking completed by rncareers.org, which examined 931 schools.
The ranking criteria was determined by each school’s NCLEX-RN first-time pass rate for the exam, which is required for students to begin their careers in nursing.
St. Francis University has proudly reported a 100% first-time pass rate for the exam for five consecutive years.
The recognition is one of several for the university’s nursing program, which was also ranked first in Pennsylvania by RegisteredNursing.org.
The university’s nursing program has full approval by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing and its programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.