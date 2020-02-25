The Bachelor of Science in Early Education program at St. Francis University, Loretto, received an “A” from the National Council on Teacher Quality.
This score comes from the 2020 Teacher Prep Review in which the university was part of only a small group that qualified for the grade.
Each of the five components of reading instruction, support for that information and evidence that the teacher candidates have a mastery of the instruction through in-class assignments, tests and fieldwork were examined to determine the score.
The Teacher Prep Review assigns a team to examine every course a program requires in early reading as well as inspecting the quality of textbooks used in each course.
Those teams also look for dedicated course time and measure how aspiring teachers demonstrate their knowledge of the five key components of the science of reading.
