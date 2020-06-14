St. Francis University has been named a college of distinction.
The guide for college-bound students, Colleges of Distinction, which is celebrating its 20th year, chose St. Francis to be included in its recent list.
Through research and detailed interviews with the universities and colleges, the agency chooses the schools to bestow this honor upon.
In addition to a number of criteria to be considered, institutions must also adhere to four distinctions that include “engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community and successful outcomes.”
Wes Creel, founder of the organization, said, “It’s inspiring to see St. Francis University commit to the learning styles and community engagement that will best allow their students to thrive.”
