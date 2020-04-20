LORETTO – Due to the campuswide closure, faculty at St. Francis University have decided to move the annual Earth Day carnival online.
"Typically, we hold an Earth Day celebration on campus each year, with student-sponsored booths, games and activities for families and SFU students," Environmental Action Society co-adviser Lane Loya said.
In place of the regular activities, the group plans to release a series of student-made movies this year.
Loya explained that the students, most of whom are enrolled in classes taught by he or society co-adviser Tim Bintrim, have created a variety of videos on topics such as lizards as pets, gardening, composting and virtual hikes.
Some have recorded themselves reading environmental-related stories and poems for kids and there's also a tour of agriculture from a student living in New Zealand.
Several of these videos will include games and activities for families watching to complete at home as well as lessons about sustainability practices.
The plan is to have five or six of the videos released per day to the school's Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics Facebook page, School of STEAM.
"It was extremely important to us to uphold our tradition and honor this very special day by providing a different medium on which we could host our carnival," St. Francis senior and action society President Andrea Parrish said.
"We are so grateful that we are still able to celebrate, both as a way to continue to raise awareness about the importance of protecting our earth, as well as bringing the SFU community together at a time when togetherness is so difficult to achieve."
Since 2004, the Environmental Action Society has been hosting the Earth Day event that has now grown into a communitywide gathering that attracts more than 500 people, Loya said.
"It is a wonderful event where both children and adults can learn about how to take proper care of our beautiful earth and also spend time making some earth-friendly crafts and watching cool experiments," Parrish said.
Loya said that continuing the event virtually is important because it reinforces a sense of community for the students and it also allows them to have a creative outlet.
"It's easy to feel discouraged with the current state of social isolation, so hopefully it also gives everyone involved a little more hope that better days are ahead," Loya said.
Earth Day is Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.