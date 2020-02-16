St. Francis University’s Center for Fine Arts Professional Summer Theatre will hold public auditions for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat” from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 29 and March 1 at the JFK Student Center on the Loretto campus.
The launch of the Professional Summer Theatre is an effort to enhance and expand the fine arts on campus and in the surrounding community.
The theater company will give locals the chance to see professional productions that they may not otherwise have the opportunity to see.
All roles are open and paid.
Performances will be held June 18 through 21 and
June 25 through 28.
To schedule an audition, call 814-472-3051 or email khann@francis.edu.
