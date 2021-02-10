St. Francis University is hosting the Pennsylvania Statistics Poster Competition again this year.
The event will be held virtually, and cash prizes will be offered, along with certificates for first through fourth place in each category.
Honorable mention certificates will be distributed as well.
Posters must be submitted electronically by midnight March 12, and the competition is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade across the state.
Winners will be announced in April, and those posters will move on to the National Statistics Poster Competition.
To learn more, visit www.francis.edu/PAStatPoster.
