The St. Francis University Community Blanketeers collection will begin Feb. 3 and continue through March 30.
Blankets should be new and handmade in a size suitable for small hands or as lap blankets. Washable fabrics and yarns are preferred.
Blankets can be dropped off at the university and placed in the crib located in the entrance of Scotus Hall or contact 814-472-3004 for other arrangements.
For more information, contact Melita O’Donnell at modonnell@francis.edu.
Since its inception in 2006, the group has collected more than 1,845 quilted, crocheted, knitted and embroidered blankets that have been donated to children in need in Blair, Cambria, Clearfield and Somerset counties.
