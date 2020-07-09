St. Francis University has chosen the inaugural group of students for the recently launched Alta Via program and has partnered with Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School to integrate fundamental components of Alta Via into a new offering for high school students.
Alta Via is an opportunity for a select group of incoming freshmen to pursue an intentionally Catholic college experience.
They will take part in routine prayer and devotion while participating in liturgical services and community engagement activities.
The program at Bishop Guilfoyle will begin with the new academic year and is called Fridays with Father James, led by the Rev. James Puglis, Alta Via Program Director.
Those who participate in this new offering will engage in similar components to the students in the university program including weekly mass, contemporary music, directed readings and discussions and mentorship opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.