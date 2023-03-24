LORETTO, Pa. – Summer loving and high school angst will take center stage at this upcoming performance.
St. Francis University Center for Fine Arts will present “Grease – The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. April 1 and 2 p.m. April 2 in the JFK Auditorium on the university campus in Loretto.
Lance Mekeel, director of the production, said he was originally turned off to the production because of its association with the 1978 film that portrays problematic material.
“I listened to a podcast last May by a theater scholar and he argued that, with the film being such a huge cultural force, people had forgotten that the musical has a far different message,” he said.
“The message of the musical is showing these kids who have troubled lives and trying to figure out who they are, to use one another as their self-formed family in the face of a society that’s pressuring them to be something they don’t want to be. By embracing rock ‘n’ roll music, they find a way of expressing themselves.”
Here is Rydell High’s senior Class of 1959 – the duck-tailed, hot-rodding “Burger Palace Boys” and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking “Pink Ladies” in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this lively musical.
Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as “Greased Lightnin’,” “It’s Raining on Prom Night” and “Alone at the Drive-In Movie,” recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation.
An eight-year run on Broadway and two subsequent revivals, along with countless school and community productions, place “Grease” among the world’s most popular musicals.
“The musical features the same characters and a lot of the plot is similar, but there are a few different songs in it that the film removed and replaced,” Mekeel said.
“The story that is told with the difference in songs is actually one of Sandy’s journey to really find who she is. While she is romantically intertwined with Danny, it’s Rizzo who ultimately allows Sandy to see how she can embrace her own sense of rock ‘n’ roll and become who she wants to be and not who society wants her to be.”
The production features a cast of 21 veteran and novice student actors, along with a crew of 10.
“Everybody has been wonderful in getting along, and we’ve had a lot of cast bonding opportunities both in rehearsal and outside of rehearsal, so we’ve built our own little family here through the process,” Mekeel said.
“They are having a whole lot of fun with it, especially the sense of play that they have. They get up there and try things, experiment with things and they try to make choices as these characters, so that shows me they love what the text gives them an opportunity to do and try.”
General admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Performances on April 1 and 2 will feature a dinner-theater, and tickets are $35.
To order tickets, visit events.francis.edu/event/grease_the_musical.
