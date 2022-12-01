St. Francis University’s Center for Fine Arts will present “A Star Over Bethlehem, Ohio” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and 1 p.m. Dec. 11 in the JFK Auditorium on university campus, Loretto.
Written and directed by St. Francis University student Scott Riner, the three-act play is a reimagining of the nativity story and set in Great Depression-era America.
Proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchase in advance at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/67110 or at the door.
