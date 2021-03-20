St. Francis University in Loretto has announced the following faculty promotions and their new titles, beginning in the fall:

• Patrick Farabaugh, professor of communications.

• Jessica Cammarata, associate professor of physical therapy.

• Qin He, associate professor of petroleum and natural gas engineering.

The following faculty were granted tenure beginning in the fall:

• Amanda Martino, associate professor of biology.

• Guochang Wang, associated professor of petroleum and natural gas engineering.

• Camille Wendekier, associate professor of nursing.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you