St. Francis University in Loretto has announced the following faculty promotions and their new titles, beginning in the fall:
• Patrick Farabaugh, professor of communications.
• Jessica Cammarata, associate professor of physical therapy.
• Qin He, associate professor of petroleum and natural gas engineering.
The following faculty were granted tenure beginning in the fall:
• Amanda Martino, associate professor of biology.
• Guochang Wang, associated professor of petroleum and natural gas engineering.
• Camille Wendekier, associate professor of nursing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.