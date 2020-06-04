With Cambria County entering the green phase Friday, St. Francis University has announced its own phased reopening plan.
The school will now begin reintroducing the university’s workforce and select health and science students.
Scalable safety measures, including a required daily wellness check-in, have been implemented by the Pandemic Response Team.
Plans are also underway to determine how students will return to in-person instruction in the next academic year, which is proposed to begin Aug. 17 and conclude with the Thanksgiving holiday. On Monday, the university will start offering campus visits for prospective students again.
The Rev. Malachi Van Tassell, St. Francis president, said he was excited that recent developments will allow the faculty and students to reunite and “restore the campus to the engaging, vibrant community we so deeply miss.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.