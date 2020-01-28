St. Francis University intends to use a $28,500 state grant that it received on Jan. 16 to combat campus sexual assault, university officials said on Thursday.
The Loretto university received the funding through Pennsylvania’s “It’s on Us PA” initiative, described by the state as “a statewide campaign that invites everyone to play a role in ending sexual assault.”
St. Francis will use the money to “implement campus-wide awareness and prevention training for students, faculty and staff, develop mechanisms for anonymous reporting (and) improve institutional response to sexual violence by improving structures to make students aware of available resources and rights,” university officials said.
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, “provided critical support” to the university in helping it obtain the grant, according to university officials.
Since 2016, the state has awarded 113 “It’s On Us PA” grants totaling nearly $3 million to more than 60 colleges and universities. 36 schools received a total of nearly $1 million in grants on Jan. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.