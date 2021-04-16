St. Francis University Small Business Development Center and Bill Shipman, of Swift Kennedy & Associates, will host a free webinar on Employees Benefits and The New American Rescue Program at 11 a.m. April 22. 

Topics include:

• What are my new expanded options for group or individual health insurance?

• Understanding the role of the ACA and premium tax credits.

• New COBRA relief for impacted employees.

• What is the best approach to attract and retain employees as the recovery continues?

• What about me as the business owner or partner?

Registration can be done by calling 814-472-3200 or online at https://pasbdc.centerdirect.com/events/28030.

