St. Francis University in Loretto will host the seventh annual March on the Mountain Jan. 22, a pro-life event coinciding with the national March for Life in Washington, D.C.
The event is recognized as an official March for Life, recognizing the 47th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that trumped many state and federal regulations regarding abortion.
The Chaplet of Divine Mercy will be recited at 10:30 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Chapel on campus, which will be followed by several guest speakers.
The march will begin with a short prayer at 11 a.m. in front of the chapel, commence around the mall in the center of campus and conclude at approximately 11:55 a.m. for those who wish to attend noon Mass.
Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will be held immediately following the Mass until 4 p.m.
Some signs will be provided, but those who attend are encouraged to bring their own and participate for as long as their schedule allows.
The event is sponsored by St. Francis University Campus Ministry Department and Students for Life.
Information: 814-472-3172 or www.francis.edu/marchforlife.
