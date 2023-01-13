LORETTO, Pa. – St. Francis University Small Business Development Center and Somerset Trust Co. will hold a pre-business planning webinar at 5 p.m. Jan. 25.
The webinar is aimed for people who are interested in opening and operating their own business.
Topics to be discussed include feasibility issues, marketing, recordkeeping, business plans, legal issues, regulations/taxes and financing.
The webinar is free, but pre-registration is requested by calling 814-472-3200 or www.pasbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/19946.
