St. Francis University is hosting the latest in its TOR Franciscan Endowment series, “A Journey in Becoming Anti-Racist: A Franciscan Call” at 7 p.m. Thursday.
C. Vanessa White, an associate professor of spirituality and ministry at Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, will guide attendees through the current climate of divisiveness to explore how to find pathways to anti-racism in the Spirit of St. Francis of Assisi.
Those interested in participating should register in advance at francis.edu/franciscan-lecture to receive a Zoom link and calendar appointment.
