The St. Francis University Student Government Association, the DiSepio Institute for Rural Health and Wellness and UPMC will host the third “Hike 4 Humanity” at 2:06 p.m. on Friday.
The walk will be led by SFU men’s basketball assistant coach Eric Taylor, who created the events last year as a way for people to make friends and break down barriers.
Participants will hike the St. Francis Watershed Trail and end at the entrance of JFK Student Center.
This will take about 25 minutes for the lead and 40 minutes for the last hiker at a medium pace.
Additionally, event T-shirts will be on sale at the Bell Tower from noon to 1:55 p.m. for $5.
Half of the proceeds raised will go to the Dorothy Day Outreach Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.