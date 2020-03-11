A select group of incoming St. Francis University students in fall will be able to join the newly-created “Alta Via” community.
This group is designed to deepen student’s Catholic faith and allow them to benefit from curricular and co-curricular activities that align with the teachings of St. Francis of Assisi.
Additionally, 10 participants in this community will receive scholarships that will be renewed annually as long as the student remains in good standing.
Students in Alta Via will participate in sequential courses during their time at St. Francis while also having access to specialized speakers, commitment experiences, retreats and community service activities.
Their senior year the group will make a pilgrimage to Rome and Assisi.
